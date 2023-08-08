DENVER (KDVR) — Breckenridge Brewery, a staple of Colorado’s beer scene for more than 30 years, has been sold to Tilray, a Canadian “cannabis-lifestyle brand.”

The brewery was founded in 1990 in its namesake mountain town and two years later opened an outpost in Denver. Since then, it’s moved several times and now has its main location in Littleton on a 12-acre piece of land off South Santa Fe Drive.

Tilray is the second global brand to own the brewery. In 2016, the Craft Brewers Collective, which is part of the Anheuser-Busch corporation, bought Breckenridge Brewery.

Now, Anheuser-Busch has sold Breckenridge and seven other beer brands to Tilray.

In addition to the Littleton and Breckenridge locations, the brewery also has a restaurant at Ball Arena, an outpost at Denver International Airport and a food truck that travels across the Denver metro area.

The other brands include Shock Top, Blue Point, Red Hook, 10 Barrel Brewing, Widmer Brothers, Square Mile Cider and Hi Ball Energy.

Tilray said this purchase will make it the fifth-largest craft beer business in the United States.

“With this transaction, our beer business is expected to triple in size from 4 million cases to 12 million cases annually,” Ty Gilmore, president of the U.S. Beer Division at Tilray Brands, said in a news release.

The company already owns SweetWater Brewing, Green Flash Brewing, Montauk Brewing and Alpine Beer.