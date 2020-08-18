Breaking Records; Denver records 57 days over 90 degrees

DENVER (KDVR) — We set a record high on Monday and we will do it again Tuesday. It will be 98 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The record high today is 98 set in 2013.

If it seems like it has been a hot year, you are right. Denver reached its 57th day in the 90s for 2020 on Tuesday, reaching the top 5 for days above 90 degrees in a year.

So how does 2020 compare to 2012?

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says that in 2012, Denver recorded 13 days of 100 or more degrees and 73 days of temperatures in the 90s.

In 2020, so far, there have been zero 100 degree days.

The vegetation is the driest than it has been since 2002.