Breakfast with Santa? Christmas lights, shopping, family events: 10 things to do in Colorado Dec. 10-12

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit or get some Christmas shopping done, there are plenty of events happening in Colorado this weekend.
Weather-wise, it will be a very cold night into Saturday morning with mountain lows minus 10 to minus 20 degrees. Front Range lows will be in the teens. It will be dry Saturday-Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:
- Electric Safari– Cheyenne Mountain Zoo- Dec. 3-5, 10-23, 25-Jan. 1, 2022
- Night Lights Denver – Every Tuesday through Sunday evening – permanent installation
- Winter Wonderlights – Nov. 13 – Jan. 2, 2022
- Dickens: A Family Holiday Event– Dec. 11-Denver
- Boulder Holiday Gift Festival– Dec. 12- Boulder
- Leadville Railroad Holiday Express– Through Jan. 15- Leadville
- Breakfast with Santa– Dec. 11- Littleton
- 15th Annual Denver Christkindl Market– Nov. 19-Dec. 23- Denver
- Freezie Fest– Dec. 11- Boulder
- Photos With Santa At Colorado Mills– Dec. 12- Lakewood
Do you still need to get a Christmas tree? Here are some places:
Christmas Trees
- A Tree Land Christmas Trees– Denver, Sheridan, Parker
- Colorado Native Christmas Trees– Longmont, Gunnison
- Neighborhood Christmas Tree Company– Denver, Littleton, Thornton, Aurora
- Tree Town Wonderland– Denver
- Creekside Tree Nursery– Boulder
- Fireside Christmas trees– Evergreen
- Heidrich’s Colorado Tree Farm Nursery– Colorado Springs
- Tomari’s Trees– Morrison
- Holly Acres Nursery and Garden Center– Elizabeth
- Jolly Christmas Trees– Aurora, Northfield
