JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries.

Surveillance video shows a person using a rock to break into the Wondervu Cafe along Colorado 72. Owner Kathy Ott said the thief walked off with about $100.

“Probably not worth it,” she said. “But clearly, they’re hitting every business along this canyon, in Nederland, up in Rollinsville.”

Early Sunday morning, someone broke into the Last Stand Tavern farther down the highway. The crook also used a rock in that incident.

“It’s a slap-in-the-face, kick-in-the-butt type thing,” manager John Novak said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed break-ins in the area in late October and early November.