‘Brazen Bandits’; FBI searching for suspects accused of robbing 10 banks in Denver metro area

DENVER (KDVR) — The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, along with several Denver metro area police departments, are asking for help identifying three armed and dangerous people suspected of robbing 10 banks since January.

According to a release from the task force on Friday, the robberies happened in a “take-over” manner, in which the suspects held bank employees and customers at gunpoint before leaving.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

The task force released the following information about the suspects:

Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build.

Suspect #2 is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build.

Suspect #3 is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build

The following is the list of banks that the suspects are alleged to have robbed, according to the task force:

01/06/2021 Key Bank 10502 E. Arizona Pl, Aurora, CO

02/04/2021 BBVA Compass Bank 800 Broadway, Denver, CO

02/08/2021 Key Bank 12101 E. Dartmouth Ave, Aurora, CO

02/08/2021 Key Bank 16796 E. Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial, CO

02/09/2021 BBVA Compass Bank 8101 E. Belleview, Denver, CO

02/18/2021 FirstBank 1316 E. Evans, Denver, CO

03/01/2021 Key Bank 6405 E. Hampden, Denver, CO

03/17/2021 FirstBank 8901 E. Hampden Ave, Denver, CO

03/31/2021 Key Bank 3410 E. 1st St, Denver, CO

03/31/2021 BBVA Compass Bank 8008 Yarrow St, Arvada, CO

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. FirstBank said it will also pay an additional $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction on this case.

The task force said to be on the lookout for anyone matching the description of the suspect. Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.



If anyone has any information on the bank robberies above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).