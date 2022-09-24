PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The historic rivalry Cannon Game between Pueblo South High School and Pueblo East High School was canceled just before halftime on Friday after a brawl broke out on the field.

With just a minute left on the clock before half, a shove out of bounds resulted in tempers flaring. Players from both teams shoved and even tackled each other as they ignored multiple penalty flags and orders from coaching staff and officials to break it up.

The cannon fired with 1:01 remaining on the clock, and commentators on Pueblo School District 60’s live stream speculated that the game would be sent immediately to halftime to allow time for players to cool off before returning to the field.

However, this would not be the case as school officials would call the game entirely.

Aaron Bravo, the director of athletics for Pueblo School District 60, made the announcement to coaching staff and media on the field. He said Pueblo East would be declared the winner of the game with the score remaining on the board, 23-0, due to disqualifying the Pueblo South Colts.

“It’s, to me, it’s a total black eye for this event, and I’m sick to my stomach right now,” Bravo said in the immediate aftermath of the cancellation.

The decision was made in the interest of crowd safety after the Pueblo Police Department urged officials to clear the stadium. CHSAA will be involved moving forward, and will be in contact with the school district and athletics officials on Monday, Bravo said.

In a departure from the tradition of the game, there was no cannon presentation, and Bravo said the cannon would be quietly delivered to Pueblo East the week of Sept. 26.