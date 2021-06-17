Brass band extravaganza planned for Father’s Day at City Park Jazz

DENVER (KDVR) — City Park Jazz starts an hour earlier for Dad on Sunday. Three fabulous brass bands will be providing the fun beginning at 5 p.m.
Here’s the lineup:
- 5–5:50 p.m.: OTone Brass Band
- 6–6:50 p.m.: Tivoli Club Brass Band
- 7–8 p.m.: Guerrilla Fanfare
The concerts are free of charge and take place at the City Park Pavilion.
City Park Jazz 2021 Concert Schedule:
|6/20/21
|Brass Band Extravaganza with Otone, Tivoli Club Brass Band, and Guerrilla Fanfare
|6/27/21
|Annie Booth Big Band
|7/4/21
|Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors
|7/11/21
|SUCH
|7/18/17
|Chris Daniels w/Freddi Gowdy
|7/25/21
|SPECIAL EVENT: Celebrating Denver Jazz Heritage with the El Chapultepec All Stars Featuring Tony Black & Freddy Rodriguez Jr.
|8/01/21
|Nelson Rangell
|8/08/21
|Cast Iron Queens