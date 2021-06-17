Brass band extravaganza planned for Father’s Day at City Park Jazz

OTone Brass Band

DENVER (KDVR) — City Park Jazz starts an hour earlier for Dad on Sunday. Three fabulous brass bands will be providing the fun beginning at 5 p.m.

Here’s the lineup:

The concerts are free of charge and take place at the City Park Pavilion.

City Park Jazz 2021 Concert Schedule:

6/20/21 Brass Band Extravaganza with Otone, Tivoli Club Brass Band, and Guerrilla Fanfare
6/27/21Annie Booth Big Band
7/4/21Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors
7/11/21SUCH
7/18/17Chris Daniels w/Freddi Gowdy
7/25/21SPECIAL EVENT: Celebrating Denver Jazz Heritage with the El Chapultepec All Stars Featuring Tony Black & Freddy Rodriguez Jr.
8/01/21Nelson Rangell
8/08/21Cast Iron Queens

