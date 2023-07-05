DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Lakewood are looking for a man accused of stealing around $4,881 in items, primarily women’s bras and underwear, from various laundry rooms at an apartment complex.

At least 26 thefts occurred have occurred between August 2021 and May 2023, police said.

The suspect allegedly took the items from laundry rooms on each floor of Lakeview Towers at Belmar Apartments, in the 600 block of South Reed Court.

He is not a known resident of the complex, according to police.

He is described as a possibly Middle Eastern or Hispanic man with short black hair, a black goatee and dark eyes. He is of average height and has a muscular build.

The man was most recently seen in the building in June of this year.