WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A man and his passenger avoided serious injury Tuesday after police say a large piece of a brake drum came through their windshield, bending the steering wheel.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, it happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 70 near Kipling Street.

A car windshield on Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge after police say a brake drum went through it. (Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department)

The driver suffered cuts and minor injuries but avoided serious injury.

Police believe the brake drum fell off of a tractor-trailer, but it’s unclear if it was on the road already or if it fell off and then immediately hit the car.

Police do not know what truck it fell from.

A second car also sustained damage to the undercarriage.