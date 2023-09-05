WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A man and his passenger avoided serious injury Tuesday after police say a large piece of a brake drum came through their windshield, bending the steering wheel.
According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, it happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 70 near Kipling Street.
The driver suffered cuts and minor injuries but avoided serious injury.
Police believe the brake drum fell off of a tractor-trailer, but it’s unclear if it was on the road already or if it fell off and then immediately hit the car.
Police do not know what truck it fell from.
A second car also sustained damage to the undercarriage.