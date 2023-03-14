DENVER (KDVR) — Boys and girls from the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver visited the Spur campus at the National Western Complex Monday. Learning has never been this much fun.

Ten highly exuberant fourth and fifth graders from the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver spent a couple of hours at the Colorado State University Spur campus Monday getting dirty and having fun.

It is all part of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver’s Next program.

“The Next program really exposes kids of all ages to opportunities for a career or college after they graduate high school,” said Lauren Kamm, vice president of marketing and communications at Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver.

The little sponges of education spent most of their time in the Terra building on the Spur campus.

“CSU has been a partner of ours for about 10 years, a wonderful partner. We have been sending teens who are about to graduate or graduate in a couple of years to the CSU campus for tours every single year,” said Kamm.

Monday, they were making seed balls and combining dirt and seeds from plants to be planted later in gardens or pots at home.

“It’s amazing, it’s exceptional. I’ve even learned something here today and I am an adult,” said Kamm.

The Spur campus at the National Western Complex is a brand-new educational center open to the general public and it is free.

The little rascals from the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver were having so much fun they did not even know they were learning.