Man facing first-degree murder charge after allegedly killing girlfriend in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing his girlfriend at the City Center Station Apartments early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 1100 block of South Carson Court just before 8 a.m. for an injured person and when they arrived, found a 20-year-old woman suffering from apparent physical trauma. She was dead at the scene, police said.

Dakota Chinnock was found in the apartment and detained. After major crimes detectives investigated, Chinnock was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators do not have a motive for the murder, and is asking anyone who hasn’t spoken to them with information about the incident to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.