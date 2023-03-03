BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies investigated a potential weapons call near Lyons High School and discovered it was a juvenile playing a “war-style” game with a BB gun.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a potential weapon near Lyons High School on Thursday. The person who called BCSO said they saw a male walking in an open space near the school with what appeared to be a rifle.

Lyons High School, located at 100 McConnell Dr., was placed on a secure status. The call came after classes were released for the day, but a smaller number of students were inside for after-school activities.

When deputies arrived at the school, they conducted an open-field search and deployed drones. However, BCSO said they didn’t find anything.

Later in the day, BCSO said a juvenile boy and his mother approached deputies on scene and said they believed the boy was responsible for the police response.

BCSO determined that the juvenile was playing a “war-style” game with a BB gun on their private property and came into the open space for a short period of time before going back home.

Deputies said the boy and his mother apologized and took full responsibility.