4 children fell into icy water of Crystal Lake in Roxborough Park on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A boy who fell through an icy lake on Tuesday is on life support, his father told FOX31 on Wednesday.

The boy’s father said his son, who is of middle school age, saved two girls and another boy he goes to school with. The boy ended up under the partially frozen water.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon at Crystal Lake Park in Roxborough.

Neighbors described rushing to the scene to help. The other three children were not hurt, officials said, and neighbors helped them dry off and warm up while rescuers responded.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital after a swift rescue operation by West Metro Fire and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies.