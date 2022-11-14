Two boys were shot in the 900 block of North Zion Street in Aurora on Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The victims and suspect in a deadly shooting Friday were supposedly meeting after communicating on Facebook, an affidavit obtained by FOX31 said.

According to the document, a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were in touch with someone by the name of “Kaz Cashoutt” on Facebook and had arranged for “Kaz” to pick them up.

The 13-year-old’s brother told police he warned his brother before the boys left to “walk across the street to another house before getting picked up.”

The affidavit said the 13-year-old told police he and the other boy walked up the block when “Kaz” approached them, rolled the window down and shot both of them before driving away just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Both boys were taken to the hospital where the 12-year-old later died. The 13-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, the document said.

Hours after the shooting, 18-year-old Rolando Felipe was arrested and identified as the alleged shooter in the drive-by. He’s facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Suspected shooter knew victim’s brother

The 13-year-old’s brother told Aurora detectives from the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network and the Gang Intervention Unit that he went to Aurora Central High School with “Kaz” and told them a gray Acura TL sedan may be associated with him.

According to the affidavit, he told detectives that he knew “Kaz” and didn’t trust anyone so he advised his little brother and his friend to give “Kaz” another address up the street and not the exact location of their home in the 900 block of North Zion Street.

The older brother also provided police with a description of “Kaz” which helped investigators identify Felipe through a Facebook search of the user name.

Felipe’s parents and his side of the story

Felipe’s parents told investigators that their son had picked up his mother from work at 12:30 p.m. and taken her home before going back out to get a phone from a T-Mobile store. The document said his parents told police that they went out to run errands and when they got home around 6 p.m., Felipe was home and asked to borrow their BMW to go out. When they asked him where his car was, he told them he parked it somewhere after having transmission issues.

The affidavit said Felipe’s story changed throughout the interview. He first said he had been jumped by a group of Black males at a party on Nov. 4. and that they “pistol whipped” him, and stole his phone, an AR pistol, clothing and jewelry.

Felipe told investigators he wanted his phone back and was contacted on Nov. 11 by someone named “WillowSt Yung Vdot” on Facebook who he’d agreed to meet in the 900 block of North Zion Street.

When he arrived at the area, he said the two boys were walking toward him on his passenger side. The affidavit said he told detectives he made a U-turn and “these Black males, all wearing ski masks and having their hoods up, produced handguns and pointed them at him.” Felipe said he was scared and fired five shots at them.

Felipe eventually revised his statement telling detectives the boys didn’t have masks or hoodies and guns were not pointed at him. He told police he thought he saw the outline of a big gun in one of the boys’ waistbands but could not confirm it was actually a gun.

Note: Police initially reported the older of the two victims was 14 years old, but according to a birth date listed in the affidavit he is actually 13.