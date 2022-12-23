DENVER (KDVR) — It was a homecoming months in the making. On Friday, the Denver Police Department made Kamorin, a local high school student, an honorary officer.

“It means a lot, like it really makes me happy,” Kamorin said.

Kamorin was shot in August on the way home from his first day of ninth grade. His mom was driving him home when someone started shooting at their SUV. One of the bullets hit Kamorin in the arm. Denver Police arrived on the scene and cared for Kamorin until medics arrived.

This Christmas, Kamorin told his mom he only wanted two things: a Nintendo Switch and the chance to ride along with the officers who saved his life. On Friday, Denver Police made both those wishes come true.

“I really couldn’t believe it,” Kamorin said, “I thought it would be pretty fun. I thought if I were to do it, maybe I’d learn some experiences if I were to become a police officer.”

Officers pitch in for a Christmas gift

Kamorin was sworn in as an officer, rode in the police cruiser and even had the chance to put handcuffs on some “bad guys.”

“Kamorin is such a sweet kid. Every interaction I’ve had with him, he’s always smiling and he has the biggest smile. It just lights up a room,” Denver Police Officer Kayla Knabe said. “He’s so incredibly sweet, he’s very articulate, and he just loves to be part of everything we’re doing, so we’re happy to have him here.”

In addition, the officers who were on call the day he was shot also pitched in to get Kamorin a Nintendo Switch.

“It’s been really fun. It’s been the best year, except for the August part,” Kamorin said.