Boy shot in Aurora; no suspects in custody

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A boy was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of South Quintero Street.

APD said the victim is a juvenile but did not disclose his exact age. He was taken to a local hospital. Authorities have not yet provided an update on his condition.

Police say they do not have information about any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.