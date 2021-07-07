Boy seriously injured after being hit by a Buick in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the Rosetree Village Apartments club house located at 953 Richmond Drive before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle, a 2014 Buick Lacrosse, went off the road and through a drainage ditch before hitting a juvenile male, according to police.

“Our investigators are conducting interviews, collecting and analyzing evidence to determine what led up to this incident, and will work to provide answers to those involved,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech who oversees the Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, then transferred to a different hospital for specialized care, police said.

The driver of the Buick was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brandon Barnes at (970) 221 6540.