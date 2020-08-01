Boy drowns in Lake Granby

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A boy drowned in Lake Granby on Friday afternoon, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 4 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received a 911 call about a possible drowning at the north end of the lake.

“Initial reports were that a young male had been swimming in the lake with his friends, when he disappeared underwater and never resurfaced. A couple of nearby fisherman on the shore and the friends immediately began searching the area, but were unsuccessful in locating the individual,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

A number of local, state and federal agencies responded to the scene. They used boats and aircraft to search for the boy.

Crews found the boy’s body using a submersible drone and recovered it about 8 p.m.

“Despite the very unfortunate outcome, I greatly appreciate the collaborative search and rescue efforts put forth by his friends, bystanders and our first responders,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement.

The boy’s age and name have not been released.