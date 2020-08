DENVER (KDVR) — A boy died after he was shot in west Denver early Saturday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. at a gathering in the 3000 block of West Virginia Avenue.

The boy died at a local hospital.

A girl and three men were also wounded in the shooting. They are expected to survive, DPD said.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect.

The boy’s name and age were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.