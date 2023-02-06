DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a boy died after a shooting Sunday night in Denver.

Police said late Monday afternoon that the boy was pronounced dead after the shooting. No further information was released, except that the victim was a “juvenile male.”

His identity will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police tweeted about the shooting on Sunday night after 7:40 p.m. It happened at 10th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

No arrests were announced as of Monday. Police said the investigation was ongoing.