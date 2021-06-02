Boy dies after being pulled from Aurora townhouse fire

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A young boy is dead after a townhouse fire in Aurora early Wednesday near Peoria Street and Iliff Avenue.

Firefighters tried to save the 6-year-old boy, according to authorities. He was rushed to a hospital but later died.

Crews were alerted to the blaze around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters used a ladder to pull the boy from the home. The fire did not spread to other units, fire department officials said. Four residents have been displaced.

“We did see them come out and grab some stuff out of their house, and it was just terrible,” neighbor Melissa Vigil said. “It was a young family. They look like they have kids there and teenagers and everything.”

Aurora firefighters and police officers have launched a joint investigation into the cause of the fire. Authorities said victim services representatives are providing support for the family. The boy’s identity had not been released by the coroner’s office as of late Wednesday.