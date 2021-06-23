Boy battling epilepsy says day at UPS sorting facility was best day of his life

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — An 18-year-old boy dealing with life threatening epilepsy spent a day at a UPS sorting facility.

His parents say that was the best day of his life, all thanks to a UPS Driver who befriended him.

Caleb Lambert is dealing with learning disabilities and more importantly, life-threatening epileptic seizures.

“Some of them affect his breathing, which becomes life-threatening for him, stops breathing during his seizures and we do have rescue medications,” said Nichole Lambert, Caleb’s mother.

Caleb‘s challenges have not prevented him pursuing his interests: Puzzles, bikes and UPS. That’s right, the United Parcel Service.

“When he was little, he would see them driving down the road and they were very recognizable, those are some of the first things he said as we point to the letters, UPS,” said Nichole Lambert.

That is where David Weingardt comes in. He is the UPS driver.

“I was actually delivering to Caleb‘s house and I saw him outside playing. He said, ‘I like your truck, we got to talking and then we got to be friends from that point,” said Weingardt.

Winegardt took a liking to Caleb. He would visit often and even gave Caleb a tour of the UPS facility last May. They became friends.

Weingardt is all too familiar with Caleb‘s condition. His own son, Kaymen, had similar challenges.

“He was having seizures during sleep,” said Weingardt.

The last seizure Kaymen had took his life on May 31, 2020.

“I met Caleb September of 2019 and I know he came into my life for a very special reason,” said Weingardt.

Weingartd feels meeting Caleb was not just by chance.

“It happened for a very specific reason at the time, and at that time, you don’t know what the reason is,” said Weingardt.

Weingardt is now retired from UPS and will not be driving the big brown truck by Caleb‘s house anymore. But that really won’t change a thing.