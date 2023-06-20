GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a girl was shot and killed in Greeley, and a boy is accused of murder in her death.

Few details were released in the case. But along with a count of murder, the boy is accused of first-degree burglary and aggravated robbery, according to the Greeley Police Department.

It happened in the 400 block of 35th Avenue. Police responded to a shooting there around 3:44 p.m. Friday and found the girl had been wounded, according to a release from the department.

Medics responded, but the girl died on the scene, police said.

“A short time later officers identified, located, and arrested a juvenile male suspect without incident,” according to police.

The boy also faces additional charges that police did not immediately disclose. Neither the suspect’s nor the victim’s name has been released.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Finch at 970-350-9682.