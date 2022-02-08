Boxing coach killed in Denver hit-and-run crash

DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle during the early morning hours Sunday and the Denver Police Department is searching for a suspect SUV seen leaving the area after the incident.

Joaquin Romero, 36, was struck in the 600 block of S. Eliot Street around 2 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page for Romero said he was a coach, competitor, and community advocate at Topeira Boxing Club on W. Alameda Avenue.

“We are looking to our community to come together to keep his legacy of charity, kindness, and love alive,” Sam Hull wrote on the GoFundMe page. “His commitment to providing an environment for people of all ages and walks of life to feel safe and feel a part of a community will live on through his family, friends, and the boxing community of Denver, CO.”

The GoFundMe organizer said the boxing club paid for Romero’s funeral expenses and the fundraiser earned more than $35,000 in his honor.

Anyone with information about the SUV or incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.