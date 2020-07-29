Box truck stolen from Lakewood nonprofit for second time in one year

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood nonprofit is reeling after its truck was stolen for the second time in one year.

Mean Street Ministry offers food and support to those in need.

On July 20, its food box truck was taken from its parking lot. Last October, the same truck was taken and later recovered.

“Pick on somebody else,” says Rev. James Fry, the executive director of Mean Street Ministry. “This is just too much — two box trucks in a year.”

Lakewood police are investigating.

Fry says the vehicle was swiped in the early morning hours.

Fry added that there is only enough food on the shelves to last a week.

Mean Street Ministry is located at 1380 Ammons St.

If you’d like to donate, please call: 303-232-2500