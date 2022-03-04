DENVER (KDVR) — Human remains were stolen out of a medical truck used to transport body parts for medical research.

In Denver’s Central Park neighborhood, it’s a family atmosphere. A lot of families and kids getting off the bus from school and people out walking the dogs as well.

Isaac Fields takes his dog, Margot, here to the dog park almost every day. He moved here about three years ago.

“Pretty shocking. I guess I don’t see too many strange things happening around here usually, but you know you never know,” said Fields. “Wow! I would have been so terrified.”

It was near 23rd Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday morning, when Denver Police said someone broke into a box truck and took a dolly and a box of human remains.

Sources told KDVR/KWGN it was a blue and white cardboard box about 20 x 15 x18 inches with “Science Care” written on the sides. Inside the box? Human heads.

Science Care is a body donation to science program that helps improve scientific research and education.

Police also told us they were on their way to be used for medical research.

“Well, my wife actually does Ph.D. research at the University of Colorado Anschutz,” Fields said. “So cadavers are definitely utilized in certain situations. And I’m assuming that was probably the case.”

After learning of the grim discovery, he had just about as many questions as one might expect. Where was the truck going? Why was it parked on 23rd Avenue? Who was driving? And who would do something like this?

Police say what they can release is limited because the case is still active.

Neighbors are wondering whether the suspect intended to seal the remains or something else.

So far no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anybody who may know where the remains or if anyone has any information that can help identify the suspect(s) responsible, they are encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-STOP (7867).