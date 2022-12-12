LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — The victim in a 2018 Lone Tree bowling alley shooting said the sentencing of Peter Le was a relief for him after years of trauma.

Le, 29, was sentenced Monday to more than two decades in prison for shooting and seriously injuring a man who bumped into him at the bowling alley in 2018. Le also pulled out a gun on a friend of the victim who ran out of the alley after him.

Le was sentenced to 20 years for assault causing serious bodily injury and three years for felony menacing.

Bowling alley shooting victim ‘was just in shock’

Over four years later, the victim, Dylan Pryor, can still recall every second. He was returning his bowling shoes when he accidentally bumped into Le.

Pryor started to walk away when Le said something to make him turn around. That’s when he pulled out a gun and shot Pryor twice.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was just in shock, and I mean everything happened so quickly. Just seeing the gun come out and the next thing you know, I mean, I didn’t even have time to react,“ Pryor said.

The first bullet in his chest hit his stomach, liver and lung, and it ruptured his spleen and broke two ribs. The second bullet went through his wallet in his back left pocket, which changed the trajectory of the bullet.

“So didn’t hit any nerves or arteries or bone and so it just kind of stuck in the soft tissue. I just had an X-ray on it a few weeks ago because I was having some pain. I found out the bullet ruptured into five different fragments. It’s kind of spread out in my thigh,” Pryor said. “Just laying there in that moment, there was blood everywhere and I just thought I was going to die to be honest with you. I wasn’t losing consciousness, but I was like, I just got shot twice, these are my last moments.”

Off-duty police officer rushed to help

After a long and hard recovery for Pryor, the trauma is still there.

“A lot of it will live on forever, like unexpected loud noises, fireworks aren’t the same anymore. Just bumping into somebody, you never know what’s going to happen. All that stuff is going to live on forever,” Pryor said.

But he said that now, he feels he can finally move on.

“Finally after the sentencing, I finally have that closure I’ve needed for so long. Moving to Minnesota is a new chapter in my life that I’m ready to begin and I’m getting married in less than a year, and we have a baby who’s almost six months. Things are looking up for me and I just couldn’t be more blessed,” Pryor said.

Dylan and Kyle at the Life Savers ceremony

Pryor said he’s forever thankful to Kyle Maddox, a Lone Tree police officer. Maddox was off duty but rushed to help and held pressure on Pryor’s wound until first responders arrived. That officer later received the Lifesaver Award from the Lone Tree Police Department.