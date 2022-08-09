DENVER (KDVR) — With the Denver Broncos’ ownership now officially in new hands, fans are reflecting on the life and legacy of Pat Bowlen.

Bowlen purchased the NFL team in 1984 and owned the franchise for more than three decades.

“I think what he really did was win,” said Darrin Duber-Smith, senior lecturer with Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Duber-Smith said Bowlen’s Legacy extends well past the football field.

“What the Bowlen Family did is put the Broncos on the map,” he said.

The Broncos play the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night, at Empower Field at Mile High for the 2022 Exhibition Opener.