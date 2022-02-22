Boulder’s Steve Fenberg elected Colorado Senate president

Colorado Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg makes a point during a news conference on the west steps of the State Capitol about legislative plans for the upcoming session in this file photograph taken Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Denver. Fenberg, who is from Boulder, was selected by Colorado Democrats on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, to succeed Leroy Garcia, who is leaving to take a job in the Biden Administrastion, as the new Senate president. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Senate has elected former Democratic Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder to succeed Leroy Garcia of Pueblo as the chamber’s new president.

Fenberg was elected by a unanimous vote Tuesday, and Sen. Dominick Moreno of Commerce City becomes the new majority leader. The Colorado Senate Democratic caucus, which nominated Fenberg as Garcia’s replacement, holds a 20-15 majority in the chamber.

Garcia is the first Latino to hold the post, which he held since 2019. He is resigning to accept a Biden administration appointment as a special assistant to the assistant secretary of the navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs at the Pentagon.