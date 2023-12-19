DENVER (KDVR) — Boulder’s 10-cent disposable bag fee is expanding on Jan. 1 to include all retail stores, regardless of size, according to an announcement by the city.

The stores that will now have to charge a bag fee include all liquor stores, dry cleaners, pharmacies and clothing stores, in addition to grocery stores.

The Boulder fee previously did not include businesses that only operated in Colorado and had three or fewer locations.

The expanded fee in Boulder goes into effect the same day as the next phase of Colorado’s law against plastic disposable bags and expanded polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam.

The only exception to the rule in Boulder will be restaurants and other food establishments, which will still be able to use disposable bags starting in January.

Additionally, just like Colorado’s law, there are certain bags that the fee does not apply to, including prescription bags, dry-cleaning bags, or small bags used to hold things like fruits or vegetables.

The fee also does not apply to anyone who participates in federal or state food assistance programs.

The fee is nothing new in Boulder. In 2012, just over 10 years before Colorado began implementing the 10-cent bag fee statewide, Boulder adopted an ordinance to do just that.

The city said after adopting the fee, it immediately saw a 70% decrease in plastic bag use.