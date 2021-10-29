Boulder woman, newborn, found dead in tent

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A pregnant woman was found dead in a tent at a vacant lot in Boulder, and her newborn baby was also found dead nearby.

Officials called this is a tragic case because they say over several weeks before she and her newborn were found dead, they offered her shelter and medical attention.

“She was living on the streets of Boulder,” said Kurt Firnhaber, director of Housing and Human Services for the City of Boulder.

She and her infant were found on Oct. 11.

“A few days before she passed away, they were looking for her on the streets. They weren’t able to find her,” Firnhaber said.

Police and homeless advocates found her on several occasions — “probably within that day, or hours before she was found,” Firnhaber said.

The tragedy of this case, officials said, is that she had been seen by doctors over the course of several weeks in September.

“She went to one medical visit and they also had a doctor come in and check on her when they came across her,” Firnhaber said.

When she was with officials, they said, she had everything she needed.

“She was offered shelter several times, she was offered further medical treatment,” Firnhaber said, “she declined those offers.”

Her cause of death is still being investigated.

“We don’t think it had anything to do with the weather or the temperature or anything like that,” Firnhaber said.

There are suspicions about what could have led to her death, a cause most common to the 20 or 30 homeless people found dead in Boulder each year.

“There’s a lot of drug use, there’s a lot of mental health issues that go untreated,” Firnhaber said.

FOX31 asked about what would be done with her remains and those of her infant. Firnhaber said a coroner will investigate their cause of death, but there’s no word what will happen to them after that.