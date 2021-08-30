Boulder woman attacked by moose near Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman from Boulder was attacked by a moose while she was walking in the dark near Winter Park on Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

“She was walking in good moose habitat without a light in the dark, so we suspect she walked right into the moose,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Trails next to water often make for a great hiking experience, but they’re also often near great moose habitat. Hikers should choose routes with good visibility and be extra cautious when walking in close proximity to willows and thick habitat.”

The woman said the moose attacked her twice between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Little Vasquez Road (USFS Road 156). The second time, she played dead and the animal left. She hiked out on her own and went to the Granby medical center. She was treated for injuries to her back, leg and wrist.

“This is the second moose conflict we’ve had near Winter Park in less than a week,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Jacob Kay. “This incident is a good reminder for folks to give moose plenty of space when recreating outdoors.”

Recent moose attacks in the high country

A man from New Mexico was running with his two dogs on a trail in Winter Park when he was attacked by a bull moose last week. He was treated for minor injuries and the dogs were unharmed.

Jane Schultz was hospitalized at Denver Health after she was attacked while walking a dog in a rural area south of Glenwood Springs on Aug. 13. CPW said unprovoked moose attacks are extremely rare, and it may have been because the cow was trying to protect her calves from the dog.

A viral video showed a man being charged by a bull moose in Clear Creek County on Aug. 7. The man was not injured after he hid behind a tree and the moose hit that.

Practice moose safety when encountered

CPW’s Leave No Trace Principle to Plan Ahead and Prepare helps hikers avoid these kinds of conflicts by knowing before you go. A video illustrating how people can be safe and responsible around moose was produced by CPW.