DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Boulder is providing tips and tricks to help residents prepare for the expected increase in mountain lion activity in the city limits.

Each year, mountain lions descend from higher elevations to find food, and often that leads them to populated areas during the colder months. Mountain lion sightings occur most years in Boulder, and pets have also been killed or injured by the predators.

However, experts say the risk to humans is extremely low. If you do encounter a mountain lion, there are four main tactics to staying safe:

Do not approach the lion Mountain lions like to avoid confrontation, so give them a way out.

Stay calm Speak calmly and firmly to the big cat.

Stop or back away slowly, if safe to do so Running may stimulate the lion’s chase and attack instincts. Face the lion and stand upright while backing away, if that’s safe to do.

Try to appear as large as you can. Raise your arms, open your jacket and hold it out from your sides. If you’re near small children, protect them by picking them up (keeping them from panicking or running).

If the lion attacks, fight back. Lions don’t expect their prey to fight back. If a lion behaves aggressively, throw any items nearby like rocks and sticks without bending down or turning away, and put up a fight if it gets close.



There are also ways to deter mountain lions from a property. Outdoor lighting is a good way to at least be aware of a wild cat on your property. Additionally, remove all potential food sources, like pets and livestock, that could draw in the predator. Non-native plants that attract deer and other prey animals should also be avoided around the outside of a building.

Additionally, children should be supervised while outside and pets should not be left outside unattended, especially during dusk, dawn or at night as the cats are primarily nocturnal.

Mountain lions are territorial and removing a big cat allows another lion to take over its territory and does not reduce potential conflict. Instead, the city focuses on building education and reserves relocation and removal of lions from the city for individual animals that pose a direct threat to humans through abnormal or aggressive behavior.

Mountain lion sightings can be reported to the city online.