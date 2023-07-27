This photo shows the rendering of the new Voodoo Doughnut location in Boulder after it was repainted. (Voodoo Doughnut’s Instagram)

DENVER (KDVR) — In less than a week, the popular doughnut shop Voodoo Doughnut is opening its fourth Colorado location. But this newest store will be missing the brand’s signature pink color.

On Aug. 1, Voodoo Doughnut will hold a grand opening in Boulder. The latest location is just a few blocks from the University of Colorado Boulder at 3210 Arapahoe Ave.

This will be Colorado’s fourth location with the others open in Denver on Colfax Avenue, on Broadway and in Denver International Airport. However, this Boulder location will look different from the rest.

Voodoo is known for its bright pink branding. Their boxes are even stamped with the slogan, “Good things come in pink boxes.” But Boulder’s location will not feature the bright color.

Instead, the exterior was painted gray.

On Oct. 13, the Voodoo Doughnut Instagram account posted a sneak peek of the Boulder building.

“You guessed it. The building has been painted pink and we’re coming for you, Boulder!” the post reads.

The new Voodoo Doughnut location in Boulder was originally painted pink before the city said it violated the sign code. (Voodoo Doughnut’s Instagram)

On June 11, Voodoo posted a new rendering of the building and instead of the eye-catching pink, the building appeared to be gray on the exterior with the pink painted on the inside.

“Hey Boulder. We’re still coming,” Voodoo said in its most recent update.

FOX31 reached out to the city of Boulder to see why the building was repainted.

According to Cate Stanek, the communication program manager for Boulder, the city required the color change because the pink was a violation of the city’s sign code. The company had to repaint the building as required by its building permit.

The city’s sign code includes the use of branding colors in a signage area, said Stanek.

The violation was not a problem for Voodoo and the bakery will open, just in a different color scheme.

During the grand opening on Aug. 1, doughnut fans will get to enjoy a featured “Golden Buffalo” doughnut that was created specifically for the event, according to Voodoo.