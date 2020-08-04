Boulder Valley School District will be 100% online for first month

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Valley School District announced Tuesday that classes will be 100% online for the first month of the fall semester. The district was originally planning on a hybrid model combining in-person and virtual learning.

BVSD is one of many districts along the Front Range that have announced changes due to the pandemic.

Classes are set to begin for BVSD students on Aug. 26. They will remain online until at least Sept. 22, when the district will reevaluate.

“We have an advisory team that will be exploring options for small group in-person learning,” a BVSD spokesperson said via email.