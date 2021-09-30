Boulder Valley School District offers $200 for substitute teachers on Fridays

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Valley School District has raised daily pay on Fridays for substitute teachers.

Substitute teachers will now make $110 for half a day and $200 for a full day on Fridays, according to BVSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Anderson.

Dr. Anderson said the Friday raise for BVSD is more than any district in Colorado.

“When you sign up to substitute teach in BVSD on Fridays, not only will you make $200 a day, you will also make a difference,” shared Dr. Anderson.

In a string of tweets, Dr. Anderson gave several reasons for substitute teachers to consider BVSD.

“Did you know that many of our BVSD schools have amazing views of the Flatirons? Just think – as a substitute teacher on Fridays you can make a difference, $200 and enjoy the view!” shared Dr. Anderson.

If you’re interested, you can apply here.