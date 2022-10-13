LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Valley School District says a bus with students on board was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported near Arapahoe Road and Yarrow Street before 9:15 a.m.

BVSD said no students were injured in the crash. Another bus arrived on scene and took the students to school, BVSD said.

The Lafayette Police Department said no injuries were reported in the crash.

We have reached out to police to find out how many vehicles were involved. We are waiting to hear back.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.