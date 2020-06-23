Boulder Valley School Board to discuss cutting resource officers

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Valley School District’s Board of Education will discuss plans for a community discussion on school resource officers within BVSD at a board meeting Tuesday evening.

According to the agenda, BVSD’s Superintendent Dr. Rob Anderson will address the Board about SROs in the schools and take feedback for planning and community engagement.

This comes after Denver Public Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously to remove school resource officers within its schools. All school resource officers will be phased out of DPS schools by June 2021. Funding for school resource officers will be allocated to mental health resources, psychologists and restorative justice practitioners.

Minneapolis Public Schools and Portland Public Schools have taken similar steps.

According to data collected by Colorado’s Department of Criminal Justice, 241 incidents involving BVSD students were referred to law enforcement during the 2018-2019 school year. Of the students referred, 157 students were classified as White, 65 were classified as Hispanic, 6 were classified as Black and 13 were classified as “other.”

Tuesday’s BVSD Board of Education meeting begins at 5 p.m. It will be hosted via zoom.