BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Boulder will use a helicopter to assist in moving materials to repair the Mount Sanitas trail.

The helicopter is set to transport materials Oct. 18 starting at 6:30 a.m. and going until 5 p.m. as the weather permits. The Mount Sanitas trail and parts of the Sanitas Valley and Dakota Ridge trail will be closed during this part of the repairs.

Those who use the closed trails during this time may receive citations from park rangers. For more information on trail closures, click here.