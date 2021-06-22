Boulder upgrades its water treatment facility

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Boulder is upgrading its water treatment method at Betasso Water Treatment Facility, located in the foothills, west of the city.

BWTF is long overdue for an upgrade. The facility was built in 1964, with a brief renovation in 2018. BWTF is the City of Boulder’s key drinking water treatment facility. It holds up to 40 million gallons of water each day.

The facility’s engineering upgrades will be headed up by Brown and Caldwell, a California-based engineering and construction firm.

BWTF will receive improvements to its infrastructure, specifically, its disinfection and corrosion control systems. This will allow future maintenance and emergencies to take place without interruption of Boulder residents’ water use. The upgrade includes the installation of two 20 MGD — Million Gallons per Day — treatment trains.

“This important project will play a key role in meeting level of service goals, maintaining a reliable water supply, and preventing infrastructure constraints related to city-wide development, redevelopment, sustainability, and resilience goals,” said City of Boulder Public Works Engineering Services Manager Stephen Grooters.

The project is scheduled to be completed by spring 2024.