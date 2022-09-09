BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A teenage boy with a history of indecent exposure has been arrested and charged with several crimes in a series of University Hill break-ins and sexual misconduct.

After the reported University Hill crimes over Labor Day weekend, it became “clear” that the suspect was a teenager charged with exposing himself in 2021, Deputy Chief Steve Redfearn said at a Friday evening news conference.

Police put him under surveillance and eventually arrested him Thursday on violation probation. When police searched his home, they found items linking him to the University Hill crimes, Redfearn said.

Police said the teen’s parents were home when he was arrested. They live in East Boulder.

The teen is being held without bond at a juvenile facility. He faces three counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of indecent exposure, and one count each of attempted invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, unlawful sexual contact and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

In the Labor Day weekend incidents, the victims were college-aged women. The suspect reportedly exposed himself, engaged in illegal sexual contact and stole items, including underwear and a car.

University Hill break-in suspect has already pleaded guilty to indecent exposure

The teen arrested in the University Hill crimes was arrested in 2021, at age 16, and he eventually pleaded guilty to indecent exposure, District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. He was placed on high-level juvenile sex offender probation.

The conditions of that probation included parental supervision and a curfew, among other things, Dougherty said.

The teen’s name will not be released because he is a juvenile. The names of juveniles are only released when they are charged as adults.

Victims describe University Hill break-ins

Victims who talked to FOX31’s Nicole Fierro on Sept. 6 said he took off his shoes when he entered the home and acted as if he belonged there.

“He could have killed any of my roommates, raped all of them,” a victim told FOX31. “We want this guy to be stopped, it causes us not to sleep at night.”

Details on three of the reported incidents:

Sept. 3, 3:44 a.m. – 1100 block of 11th Street: The suspect entered the apartment through the unlocked front door. The victim was sleeping and awoke to the suspect committing a lewd act near her. The suspect ran out of the apartment. He was wearing a black gaiter face mask, dark hoodie and black pants.

The suspect entered the apartment through the unlocked front door. The victim was sleeping and awoke to the suspect committing a lewd act near her. The suspect ran out of the apartment. He was wearing a black gaiter face mask, dark hoodie and black pants. Sept. 4, 5:40 a.m. – 1000 block of Pleasant Street: The victim awoke to the suspect committing a lewd act near her. She later noticed her car keys and car had been stolen. Another victim at the same location also reported that the suspect stole her car keys. He was wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and gray cargo pants.

The victim awoke to the suspect committing a lewd act near her. She later noticed her car keys and car had been stolen. Another victim at the same location also reported that the suspect stole her car keys. He was wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and gray cargo pants. Sept. 5, 6:08 p.m. – 1000 block of Pleasant Street: The suspect entered the basement-level apartment through an unlocked window. The victim awoke to the suspect touching her in a sexual manner. He then went into another bedroom in the apartment and was confronted by a second victim. He was wearing a red Hawaiian-style, button-up shirt.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has any information related to these crimes is asked to call Detective Flynn at 303-441-1850 reference case 22-8786. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.