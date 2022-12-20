BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder will open a 24-hour emergency warming shelter on Wednesday as dangerously cold temperatures are set to hit the region.

The shelter will open at the East Boulder Community Center, 5660 Sioux Dr. at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the city. The shelter will stay open through Saturday morning.

“This center will be open to anyone in need of a space to get warm or spend the night,” according to the release.

Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, 4869 Broadway, will also open on Wednesday and Thursday nights, when the arctic blast will bring wind chills that could drop to 50 degrees below zero. The shelter will also stay open all day on Thursday and Friday for those who stayed overnight.

“BSH will continue to monitor the forecast to determine if additional days or nights qualify as critical weather and will expand services as needed,” according to the release.

Additional shelter options in Boulder include:

The Lodge at Mother House for persons identifying as women, transgender or nonbinary. Learn more on Mother House’s website or call 720-579-1637.

TGTHR’s The Source for homeless youth. Learn more on TGTHR’s website or call 303-447-1207.

Denver will also open a 24-hour emergency warming center at the Denver Coliseum starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, all open Denver recreation centers and libraries will be open during regular operating hours to serve as warming centers.

Extreme cold ahead: Be prepared

The arctic cold that will hit much of the U.S. will bring snow and dangerous wind chill temperatures to Colorado. A wind chill warning has been issued for the Denver metro, Front Range, Eastern Plains and central and northern mountains from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday.

The wind chill will be the most impactful part of this storm. Prolonged exposure to these temperatures will be dangerous to people and pets.