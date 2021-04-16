Boulder to debut ‘Arts in the Park’ series this summer

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The city of Boulder is introducing a new program that will showcase its arts and culture scene this summer at the historic Glen Huntington Bandshell in the city’s Civic Area.

“Arts in the Park” will run from May to September. The city says it will include “a vibrant blend of arts and cultural performances” throughout the summer.

“Arts in the Park will provide a venue for a variety of performing arts groups to put on outdoor performances safely,” said Events Manager Justin Greenstein. “It will also help create a welcoming area within the downtown park so that our community can dance, listen to music and enjoy live theater again.”

The city has already selected some of the groups that will put together performances. They include Boulder Arts Outdoors, the Boulder Ballet, Boulder Opera, Boulder Symphony and other acts with more that will be announced at a later date.

Each group will be responsible for selling tickets to their performances.

Additional activities in the Civic Area will be provided by Art of Modeling, Boulder County Farmers Market, and the Summer Sundays Marketplace.

All performances will follow public health orders and guidelines.

A schedule and more information on how your group can get involved can be found at boulderartsinthepark.com.