BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A therapist in Boulder was charged with sexually assaulting two children, and police believe there could be more victims out there.

According to the Boulder Police Department, 72-year-old Mark A. Hochwender was arrested on Wednesday and charged with sexually assaulting at least two children by a person in a position of trust.

BPD said the victims were juveniles at the time of the crime but came forward after they became adults.

The victims told detectives the alleged crime occurred when Hochwender worked as their therapist between August 1999 to the present day. The incident took place at Hochwender’s home office in Boulder and Westminster.

At the time of these crimes, Hochwender was in his 40s.

Now, police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information on Hochwender to contact Detective Lutz at 303-441-4374. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers on their website.

National Sexual Assault Hotline

The National Sexual Assault Hotline has a variety of ways to help you. Whether you are looking for support, advice, information or a referral, the hotline can help you.

Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Chat: Trained specialist can chat with you online

Mobile app

Chatbot: Iris can help with resources, referrals, and information

BPD said this was a long-term investigation that involved multiple families.