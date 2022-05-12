BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A 14-year-old girl was last seen Wednesday afternoon and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said Heaven White was last seen at Manhattan Middle School at 9:40 a.m. when she arrived but was absent from all her classes.

She’s described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has blonde hair (possibly dyed another color), blue eyes, and braces. She was last seen wearing yellow pants, a tie-dye pink shirt, and rainbow high-top sneakers. Police said she was carrying a burgundy backpack and turquois lunch bag.

BCSO said she was potentially picked up from school and driven to her grandparent’s house on Sugarloaf Drive between 1:30 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Police said Heaven doesn’t have a history of running away and believes she may with someone who is not related that she met online.

If you have seen Heaven, contact BCSO at 303-441-4444.