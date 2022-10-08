BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Concern is growing in Boulder as investigators continue to search for a 14-year-old who has been missing since late September.

According to the City of Boulder, Chloe Campbell, 14, was initially believed to be a runaway but now police in Boulder are worried that she is in danger. She has blue eyes, is 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs roughly 120 pounds.

She was last seen attending a Boulder High football game back on Sept. 30. According to some of Chloe’s friends that investigators have spoken with, they have been in contact with her. Several people have also reported seeing her around Boulder since the night of the football game.

Chloe may be with an adult man, according to the City of Boulder.

Missing teen city of Boulder

According to the City of Boulder, however, Chloe’s family has not had any contact with the missing teen.

Some of the messages sent to friends from Chloe’s phone have said that she is safe with family in Arizona, and is not interested in returning home. However, police have not been able to confirm the authenticity of these messages and are additionally worried since Chloe does not have access to money or her medication.

“Chloe’s family wants Chloe to know that they just want her home safe and that she is not in trouble,” officials with the City of Boulder said.

An Amber Alert has not been issued at this point due to the fact that this case doesn’t meet the criteria to do so.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate Chloe and get her reunited with her family, please reach out to the Boulder Police Department by calling 303-441-3333.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-146-2673.