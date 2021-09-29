Boulder tailor accused of sexual touching; police seek other possible victims

Boulder Police on Sept. 28, 2021, arrested Ziya Ozdemir, owner of Uni Tailor on Baseline Road, on two counts of unlawful sexual contact. (KDVR)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Boulder tailor is accused of inappropriately touching a woman and a girl as he tailored their clothes, and police are concerned there may be more victims.

Detectives on Tuesday arrested 43-year-old Ziya Ozdemir, the Boulder Police Department said in a press release.

Police said Ozedemir is the owner of Uni Tailor in the 4800 block of Baseline Road in Boulder. He faces two counts of lawful sexual contact after two separate incidents were reported to police.

The first incident reportedly happened on Jan. 10, 2018, and involved a woman. The second reportedly happened on Aug. 31 and involved a girl.

Ozdemir’s court record shows a judge set a personal recognizance bond at $2,500 on the two misdemeanor counts. An attorney was not yet listed on his case as of Wednesday afternoon.

Booking records show he bonded out.

Police ask for information from the public

The department said detectives are concerned there may have been other victims who have not reported similar incidents to law enforcement.

Police ask anyone with possible information about these or any potentially other related incidents to call Det. B. McNalley at 303-441-3336 in reference to cases 18-0901 and 21-3232.