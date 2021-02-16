Boulder suspect faces murder charge after man found with suspicious injuries

Robert Hicks is facing a first-degree murder charge after he was arrested at a scene where another man was found unconscious with suspicious wounds. (Photo credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A Boulder man is facing a first-degree murder charge after he was arrested at a scene where another man was found unconscious with suspicious wounds.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 900 block of East Morehead Circle for a report of an adult male not breathing. When officers arrived, they found the man, who later died of his injuries at a hospital.

Robert Hicks, 30, was arrested at the scene and taken to the hospital to be medically cleared.

The victim has not yet been identified, and the coroner’s office is determining the cause and manner of death.

Boulder police say the two men knew each other, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives are not currently looking for any other suspects related to this investigation, but anyone who may have information on this case is asked to call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328 reference case 21-1354. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com