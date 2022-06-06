BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — After tracking down the man who allegedly sold fentanyl to someone who later died from an overdose, the Boulder County Drug Task Force set up a sting operation to buy the deadly drug, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office.

The death happened on April 25, 2022. Law enforcement coordinated a controlled buy from Terrelle Lucero on May 26. They arrested Lucero and found a handgun and a small black scale with white residue on it. Law enforcement found more than 75 fentanyl pills on his person when Lucero was searched at the jail, according to the DA’s Office.

Lucero has been formally charged with Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and a charge of Manslaughter. Lucero faces 4 to 12 years in prison for the Manslaughter charge because the death happened before a new fentanyl bill was signed into law by Gov. Polis.

If the death occurred after the new law went into effect, the Manslaughter charge could carry a weight of 8 to 32 years in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.