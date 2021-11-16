Boulder snowplows Darth Blader, Super Scooper and Plowzer are ready for duty

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Boulder announced the 10 winning names in the city’s first snowplow naming contest on Tuesday.
Here are the winning names for the Boulder snowplow fleet:
- Snowie
- Snow Gobbler
- Mighty One
- Happy Tracks
- Super Scooper
- Frosting
- Plowzer
- Plower Power
- Darth Blader
- Ice Blade
Winning students will be able to get a photo with the snowplow they named. Boulder students in grades K-5 were eligible for the contest, over 200 entries were submitted.
The 10 city snowplows will get magnets with the chosen name. Residents will be able to follow the snowplows with a real-time map launching this winter.