Boulder snowplows Darth Blader, Super Scooper and Plowzer are ready for duty

Winners from snowplow naming contest (Credit: City of Boulder)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Boulder announced the 10 winning names in the city’s first snowplow naming contest on Tuesday.

Credit: City of Boulder

Here are the winning names for the Boulder snowplow fleet:

  • Snowie
  • Snow Gobbler
  • Mighty One
  • Happy Tracks
  • Super Scooper
  • Frosting
  • Plowzer
  • Plower Power
  • Darth Blader
  • Ice Blade

Winning students will be able to get a photo with the snowplow they named. Boulder students in grades K-5 were eligible for the contest, over 200 entries were submitted.

The 10 city snowplows will get magnets with the chosen name. Residents will be able to follow the snowplows with a real-time map launching this winter.

